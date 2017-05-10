× Gunshot victim says group of juveniles shot him after threatening him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been shot twice.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Ajanders Drive around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim told officers a group of juveniles who had been sleeping in a car parked on the street for several days was bothering him and threatening to hurt him.

The victim said Wednesday they ran by and shot at him multiple times when he was getting his mail.

He was hit once in each leg, police said.

The victim went to Regional Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

The suspects are at large, and police are investigating.

Officers spoke with neighbors, who said they didn’t see the shooting but did her several gunshots.