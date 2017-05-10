× Domestic violence victim posts attack photos on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “He punched me in my face and my neck. He held the gun up to my head.”

But now Sabra Haynes said she’s finally headed towards healing after police picked up Corey Pollard, the man she said turned her life upside down with abuse.

“When he was angry he was totally outside of himself, no telling where his head was.”

Haynes said the man she once loved forced her to perform sexual acts while hitting her with a pistol. Just last week, she said he hit her with whatever his fingers could reach.

“He hit me on the head with my phone and kind of bent it,” she told WREG.

After calling police and reporting the abuse, she made another bold move — she posted the pictures of her injuries to Facebook and tagged her attacker in them.

“I wanted him to know how he made me feel and that it was not okay because I didn`t know where his mind was, but I wanted him to know where mine was.”

From there her strength grew. Even through the blood and the bruising, she finally gained clarity.

Pollard was arrested but Haynes said nothing compares to the mental jail that she felt she would never escape from.

“They think it`s physical control but its mental.”

Although it isn’t easy to take a stand, she said she hopes more women will follow her lead by leaving at the first sign of abuse.

The Family Safety Center offers help to all domestic abuse victims.

If you need help, call (901) 222-4400.