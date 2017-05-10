× Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Cincere Wray was last seen Wednesday morning wearing wearing black pants and shoes, a turquoise windbreaker and carrying a lime green backpack.

Deputies have set up a command post on 4300 block of Coleman Road after the boy was reported missing Wednesday morning.

They said they are concerned because Cincere is insulin dependent and could go into diabetic shock if he does not receive his medicine.

If you see him, call deputies.