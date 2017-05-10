Baby boom continues at the Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has announced the birth of yet another baby on Wednesday.

Donovan, or Donny, for short, was born on April 17 to parents Ike and Tina.

He is their third child and the third yellow-backed duiker to be born at the Memphis Zoo since 2013, the zoo said.

Duikers are antelopes found throughout most of Africa, but because of overhunting their numbers are slowly dwindling.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies the duiker as being “near threatened,” making Donny’s birth even more significant.

Visitors to the zoo can find Donny and his family on display at the Zambezi River Hippo Camp.

