Arrest warrant issued for suspect in downtown robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with a downtown robbery.

They are looking for 23-year-old Robert McGowan.

Police say he attacked and robbed a woman at Second and Peabody on April 30th.

A bystander tried to help the victim, but police say McGowan fought back before running away.

He is also wanted on other unrelated assault charges.

Call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH if you know the whereabouts of Robert McGowan.