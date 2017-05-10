Arrest warrant issued for suspect in downtown robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with a downtown robbery.
They are looking for 23-year-old Robert McGowan.
Police say he attacked and robbed a woman at Second and Peabody on April 30th.
A bystander tried to help the victim, but police say McGowan fought back before running away.
He is also wanted on other unrelated assault charges.
Call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH if you know the whereabouts of Robert McGowan.