Victim shares story of getting hit in head, robbed by large group on South Main

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis police are looking for a group of people who attacked a couple as they walked back to their car from this weekend’s Beale Street Music Festival.

Like thousands of others, Chad Voyles had a blast at the Beale Street Music Festival.

“We saw Widespread Panic; they were great," said Voyles. "We saw Sum 41, which was actually really surprising. They were really good; I wasn’t expecting it.”

Event staffers said it was one of its most successful weekends yet.

“People couldn’t stay away," said Robert Griffin, a Memphis in May spokesperson. "It was just irresistible.”

Voyles said the streets were packed when he and his girlfriend were walking back to the car on South Main early Saturday morning.

“We were in a great mood," he said. "It was a good time.”

But that quickly came to an end.

“I got hit like one time here [in my head] and one time here [in my head].”

He said he turned around and ten people were surrounding them, getting in their face and yelling at them.

“I kind of knew what was going on at that point, so I’m just like, 'Alright, I’ve got to prepare for whatever’s coming next now.'”

The suspects snatched his girlfriend’s backpack and ran off.

It was one of three robberies reported around South Main last week.

Beale Street Music Festival staff said there were no serious incidents reported within the event as Sheriff’s deputies, Memphis police and private security monitored.

“It all worked exactly as planned," said Griffin. "They had a huge presence of law enforcement here. It really went flawlessly.”

Voyles said he’s happy they’re okay and still holds onto the weekend’s good memories.

“I don’t know what goes through people’s heads, but some people don’t have the thought process that most people do, and you just have to deal with it, and I guess life goes on," said Voyles.

He said there were only clothes and a charger in the backpack that was stolen.

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.