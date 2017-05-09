× AMBER Alert active for Memphis infant taken by father with mental issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The TBI has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing Memphis infant taken by force.

Ayla Settles is five months old.

She was last seen with her non-custodial father, 19-year-old Alvin Lloyd, around 2:00 a.m. on W. Hillview Drive.

Lloyd suffers from Paranoid Schizophrenia according to police and has an ‘extensive criminal history.’

Ayla was last seen wearing a red onsie and Lloyd was wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants.

He is believed to be on foot.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ayla or Lloyd, please call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.