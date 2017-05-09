Police: Man steals $500 worth of food from church organization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A place designed to help the community has fallen victim to crime.

Police said it all started when a silver Mercedes parked behind St. Vincent DePaul Society, a church organization providing food and help to the community.

At the time the vehicle was empty, but a short time later it was parked over a mile away with bags of food nearby.

A woman came out of the home and told officers the car was hers, but the bags and cartons of food were a friends. She said a man had loaded them into her vehicle earlier.

That man, Joseph McDaniel, was selling the food to another woman, she said.

When officers went back to St. Vincent DePaul they noticed more food near the back door.

An affidavit stated McDaniel admitted to investigators he loaded up hundreds of dollars of groceries into the Mercedes, but he claims he was told she was a victim of a robbery and needed the food to help her six children.

He also claimed he had permission to take the groceries.

A representative with Saint Vincents said that wasn't true.

In all, McDaniel is accused of stealing $500 worth of canned and frozen food from the organization.

We reached out for a comment from Saint Vincent DePaul Society but have not heard back.

It's unclear if the other women involved will face charges.