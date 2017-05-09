× Multiple agencies chase after fleeing suspect with 2-year-old in car

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities said a suspect rammed two patrol cars as he led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase last week, and he took his toddler along for the ride.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect’s Toyota Camry headed into Covington as it fled Mason Police around 9 p.m. May 3, and Tipton County deputies took on the pursuit.

The driver rammed a patrol cruiser and kept going when deputies tried to stop it on Highway 59, according to TCSO.

TCSO officials said the driver again hit a cruiser near the Square in Covington and drove into Lauderdale County, where authorities there joined the chase.

Covington Police was finally able to disable the car using stop sticks when it came back to Tipton County, according to TSCO.

Authorities said they took the suspect into custody at Hope Street and Tennessee Avenue.

Deputies said there were also a woman and a 2-year-old in the car. They said the 2-year-old wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

“It is alarming, to say the least, that he would knowingly put his own child at risk,” Tipton County Sheriff J.T. “Pancho” Chumley said.

TCSO officials said the suspect falsely identified himself, but authorities learned he was Marterrius Johnson, 32, of Memphis. He was charged with felony evading arrest, aggravated assault on an officer, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, child restraint, felony vandalism, criminal impersonation, driving on a revoked license and more.

No law enforcement officers or bystanders were hurt, Chumley said.