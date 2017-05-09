× Michael Oher booked in Nashville for fight with Uber driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Memphian and Tennessee Titans player Michael Oher was booked Tuesday in Nashville.

Oher is accused of assaulting a Uber driver April 14.

The driver admitted to putting his hands on Oher’s face.

That’s when the football player reportedly knocked him to the ground and kicked him in the leg.

Oher has not responded to the allegations.

With the Panthers since 2015, Oher has been placed on concussion protocol since the end of September 2016.

He missed the last 13 games of the 2016 season.