MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis may be known for it’s barbecue, but it’s also a great burger town!

Food & Wine named Hog & Hominy’s John T. Burger as the best burger in the country.

The burger is named after Mississippi food writer and Southern Foodways Alliance director John T. Edge, according to Food & Wine. It’s got a smashed patty with pickled lettuce, American cheese, onions and mustard.

Dyer’s Burgers made the list at No. 18 for its cheeseburger.

