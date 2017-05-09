× Man shot and killed while washing car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was fatally shot while washing his car.

Police said Frank Douglas, 36, and another person were washing their cars Sunday evening at Chism Express in the 1600 block of East Shelby Drive when suspects fired several shots.

Douglas was hit and went to Methodist South Hospital in a private vehicle, where police were called.

Douglas later died at the hospital, police said.

Police have not arrested anyone yet in this case. The investigation is ongoing.