Mail carrier hospitalized after being assaulted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mail carrier has been assaulted.

Police said they responded to an assault call in the 5100 block of Village Pines Circle, at the Highlands Meadows Apartments, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The United States Postal Inspection Service confirmed the victim is a mail carrier.

USPIS said the attack was unprovoked and the suspect didn’t take anything.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

USPIS described the suspect as a 6-foot-1 or 6-foot-2, 200-pound black man with a dark complexion, short hair and a light mustache. He was wearing a white T-shirt with a red design on it and dark pants.

He was last seen walking southbound on Airways Boulevard toward Holmes Road.

Memphis Police and USPIS are both investigating.