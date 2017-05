Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Our playmaker Cheryl King-Smith is a radiology technologist for the Health Department.

She and her co-workers are worried about Sonji Perry, whose husband has come close to dying battling liver and kidney failure. He's now on dialysis.

Despite the hardships that have come along since, Cheryl said Sonji is always giving back.

Sounds like it's Sonji's turn!