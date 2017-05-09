Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Local fast food restaurants are being targeted by crooks.

In the last five days, authorities say as many as five establishments have been robbed.

Detectives said they aren't ruling out the possibility that some, if not all of the crimes, may be related.

WREG's Kristen Holloway obtained surveillance video for each crime and took a closer look at the suspects.

During the most recent incident, the robbers struck a Hardee`s on Whitten Road and told every customer to give up their money and cell phones.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Monday.

"Right now we living in a dangerous time. You can't just drop your guard. You got to be careful," said Carl Green.

The first aggravated robbery happened Friday morning at the McDonald's in the 2900 block of Poplar. The man posed as a customer before pointing a handgun at employees behind the counter. He then reached for the cash and took off.

"The youth and everyone is out of control right now, and crime is building up, and we just don't know what to do about it," said Green.

Several hours later, CK's Coffee Shop on Highland was also robbed. The waitress said she noticed the suspect for the first time on Wednesday when he began asking questions about employee shifts.

He returned the next day, sat in a booth for 30 minutes and left, only to come back on Friday and commit the crime. He demanded money from the register and took $100 from her purse.

"They even look at the place before they go to them, so they know when the police coming, what time they're coming and everything else," said Green.

Two more robberies at the Little Caesar's and the KFC on Frayser Boulevard were also caught on camera.

At Little Caesar's, the video showed a man taking money from the register before running away.

Later that night what appears to be the same man is seen posing as a customer at the KFC. He flashed a gun, then grabbed the money before heading out the door.

"That's real scary, I got robbed a couple of times on the streets," said Galeno Vazquez.

Some people we spoke to said surveillance cameras aren't enough.

"Surveillance cameras is just going try to catch them, but police got a job to do," said Green. "People still have to work at theses places, and that means somebody else life is in danger."

There's no video available of the robberies at the Hardee's or CK's, but MPD said it appears one person may be connected to all these crimes and they are still investigating.

If you know who the robber or robbers might be, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.