Confusion at City Hall over Beale Street Bucks Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City officials call Memphis in May their Super Bowl, attracting hundreds of thousands of people downtown for festivals and activities.

It also draws in big crowds to iconic Beale Street.

It’s whey the Downtown Memphis Commission said Beale Street Bucks is vital this month.

Right now, it’s how they`re controlling crowds and keeping the street safe.

The program charges visitors $10 on busy Saturdays after 10 p.m. In return, patrons receive an $8 voucher to be used in the local businesses.

Since Beale Street Bucks started last summer, it’s created controversy.

It’s in the middle of a major lawsuit.

On Tuesday, council members addressed the concerns like where the money is going and if it gives the impression of profiling people.

“I think it looks bad because we only charge one night. That’s just perceptionally as an African American male, it looks bad to me. I take offense and take it personally.”

The council voted to suspend the program but it’s unclear if that vote actually carries any weight. No one seemed to know who was in charge.

To make matter worse, their attorneys weren’t there in the committee to give their opinion causing even more confusion.

“I still say the city owns the property. We have management agreements with various entities so the city should have the overall say.”

Council members told WREG the issue will be brought up in the meeting, but a final vote will likely be delayed until after Memphis in May.