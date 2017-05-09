Arkansas soldier surprises daughter at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- This is the first time National Guard Staff Sergeant William Cooper has gone longer than a year without being home with his daughter.

In fact, it's been exactly 400 days.

"First deployment didn`t have any kids. Second deployment was definitely harder."

Keeping with family tradition, Sgt. Cooper has been stationed in Kuwait since April 2016.

"Almost every male in my family has served."

Now that he's back on American soil, his first stop is his daughter's elementary school.

"She`s my firstborn so she`s kind of got that special spot."

Each week Myra's first grade class has a mystery reader come in. The suspense is building as they try and guess this week's guest with only three clues.

"And our mystery reader just got back from being gone for a year to Kuwait," the teacher can be heard saying.

"It's Myra's dad!"

"I knew it!" Myra said.

After story time, the students lined the halls to celebrate this soldiers return.

As for Myra, she's just glad he's home. They have a lot of catching up to do.

"Monopoly, vacation, battleship, outside time."