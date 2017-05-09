ACLU files lawsuit against Mississippi sheriff’s department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. -- A new federal class action lawsuit accuses the Madison County Sheriff's Department of a pattern of racial profiling that's been going on for years.

"It's not a crime to be black and I shouldn't be targeted just because of the color of my skin," said plaintiff Steven Smith.

"This case is about Madison County Mississippi, it's about Mississippi as a whole," added Attorney Jonathan Youngwood.

The 61-page lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Mississippi Monday claims deputies routinely target black neighborhoods.

They set up roadblocks and checkpoints where they stop and search people who were simply walking home.

"I've been pulled over about probably 20, 30 different times at various different times in different locations," said plaintiff Nicholas Singleton.

"Black people are almost 5 times as more likely than whites to be arrested in Madison County," said Youngwood.

Quinetta Manning recorded what she said happened after six deputies stormed into her home without a search warrant last year.

Manning claimed they demanded she and her husband sign a false statement accusing someone else of a crime.

When they refused, she said the deputies dragged her husband out of the house.

"The deputy then beat my husband in the back seat of the patrol car, until my husband couldn't take it anymore. He finally wrote the false witness statement they wanted."

Manning said she's been living in fear since that incident last summer.

She said her family no longer feels safe.

"Whenever I leave my home I'm scared that I'm going to get pulled over. I don't feel I can go to the police if I ever needed their help because they have always treated me like I've done something wrong."

The Madison County Sheriff's Department has not commented on the lawsuit.