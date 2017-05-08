Weekend success at the Beale Street Music Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Jon Hodge only started welcoming customers back to the Front Street Deli a week ago and already he says business is good, thanks to the Beale Street Music Festival.

"Couldn`t have been better. Not what we were expecting," Hodge said. "We didn`t understand the massive size of crowds and the hundreds of people here ready to get food."

Memphis in May organizers said the crowds stayed safe and dry this weekend, a stark difference to years past.

"It has been the first time in years, because it`s spring in Memphis -- It`s going to rain. This was an amazing weekend for us. We got fortunate in fact that rain hit last weekend not this weekend," said Robert Griffin with the Memphis in May International Festival.

As the stage came down Monday, organizers also applauded the work of local law enforcement. They said there were no major incidents inside the festival and the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff's Office were always present.

"There were a few instances of people having too good a time, took advantage of the beer tents," Griffin said. "Police officers were quick to take care of that and make sure it didn`t become an issue."

Back at the deli, owners said they stayed focused, serving up sandwiches with a side of what Memphis does best.

"Southern hospitality - not only to local folks but also any folks from out of town."

Hodge hoped that meant they`d come back next year to do it all again.

Officials also said security measures for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest would be similar to Music Fest. They recommended people not bring in large bags and said event attendees would be subject to search upon entry.

Officials did not share Music Fest attendance numbers.