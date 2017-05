× Teen missing after getting off school bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage girl is missing.

Police issued a City Watch alert for Miracle Anderson, 15.

According to the alert, she got off the school bus at Thor Road and Sanga Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday but didn’t come home.

She is described as a 5-foot-9, 180-pound black girl with brown eyes and black hair with bangs. She was wearing a maroon shirt.

If you see her or know where she may be, call police at (901) 545-2677.