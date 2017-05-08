× Tad Cummins booked into Kentucky jail

HENDERSON, Ky. — Tad Cummins, the man accused of kidnapping 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, has been booked into the Henderson County Detention Center in Kentucky, WTVF reports.

Cummins was being held in Sacramento after the pair were found in California.

He was charged with kidnapping, sexual contact with a minor and transportation of a minor across state lines with intent to have illegal sex.

An Amber Alert was issued for Elizabeth after she was reported missing from Maury County on March 14.