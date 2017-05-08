Suspect poses as customer before robbing Poplar McDonald’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released surveillance video of a man they say robbed a local McDonald’s restaurant.

The incident happened Friday at the location in the 2900 block of Poplar Avenue.

Employees told officers the suspect entered the building, posing as a customer. He placed an order and even handed over money before pulling out a gun on the cashier.

After grabbing an undisclosed amount, the suspect left on foot heading north.

No arrests have been made at this point.

If you can identify him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.