Someone's lost luggage could be your best bargain at an Alabama superstore

SCOTTSBORO, Al. — If you’re a bargain hunter and up for a road trip, the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro, Alabama may just be the place for you.

Once inside, it looks like your average department store.

The difference is all the stock comes from those bags lost at the airport and never seen again.

After 90 days of not being claimed, the luggage and its contents are sold to the Unclaimed Baggage Center.

Racks and racks of clothes, shoes, jewelry, cases of electronics and books line the store.

You can find a little bit of everything here.

The prices are 20 to 80 percent off suggested retail.

Peggy Hamrick is a regular shopper because of the finds and the prices, “I take my time I look for the bargains. The bargains are there. People say they are not, but they are.”

Her best deal? A Bulova watch for $4.

The unclaimed Baggage Center is one of the top tourist attractions in the state of Alabama.

Each year it brings about 1 million visitors to this town of 15,000.

There are a lot of things to see and bargains to be found, but be prepared to take your time and do some digging.