Skimmers discovered at two Bartlett gas stations
BARTLETT, Tenn. — Detectives are investigating after skimmers were discovered at two gas stations in Bartlett.
The first was located at the Circle K at 8140 Highway 64 on April 27.
Officers noted that the tamper stickers on three separate pumps were damaged and skimmers placed inside.
Less than an hour later, officers responded to the Shell gas station on Kirby Whitten Road after the manager discovered a skimmer attached to one of their pumps.
The device possibly damaged the pump, which has an estimated value of $10,000.
Protect Yourself from Skimmers
- Check for tampering at gas stations, ATMs
- Wiggle equipment
- Use credit instead of debit
- Use gas pumps closer to physical building
- Consider cash instead
- Use smart phone for payments
- Cover the pad when inserting PIN
