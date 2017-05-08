× Skimmers discovered at two Bartlett gas stations

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Detectives are investigating after skimmers were discovered at two gas stations in Bartlett.

The first was located at the Circle K at 8140 Highway 64 on April 27.

Officers noted that the tamper stickers on three separate pumps were damaged and skimmers placed inside.

Less than an hour later, officers responded to the Shell gas station on Kirby Whitten Road after the manager discovered a skimmer attached to one of their pumps.

The device possibly damaged the pump, which has an estimated value of $10,000.

Protect Yourself from Skimmers

Check for tampering at gas stations, ATMs

Wiggle equipment

Use credit instead of debit

Use gas pumps closer to physical building

Consider cash instead

Use smart phone for payments

Cover the pad when inserting PIN