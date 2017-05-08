× Shooting victim shows up at hospital, police investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a shooting after the victim showed up at the hospital.

The shooting happened near Parkway and Summer Avenue. Police have roped off the area outside Subway and Best Wings, which are located at that intersection.

WREG’s Jessica Gertler is on the scene and reports a gun was found in the yard of a home nearby. At the crime scene, a wig and a shoe were tagged as evidence.

Police said the victim does not know the suspect, and there is not a good description.

The victim is not in critical condition, police said.