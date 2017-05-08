× Police looking for suspects who shot at people while driving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after they said people fired shots out of a car while driving in Orange Mound.

It happened in the 800 block of Marechalneil Street around 5:40 p.m. May 1.

Officers responded to the scene and were told people in an SUV shot at people who were walking.

No one was hit, police said.

The suspects had left the area by the time police got there, but they were caught on camera.

They’re wanted for felony reckless endangerment. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.