Meet Furry Friends Mason and Milo!

Before we go, you have to meet this week’s Furry Friends!

We have not one, but two! Mason and Milo are brothers, up for adoption from the House of Mews in Cooper Young and they would like to stay together, if at all possible!

Both are 7-month-old, neutered tabby cats.

They are very outgoing and friendly, very good with other cats and children.

So far, they haven’t had any interaction with dogs, but the House of Mews thinks they would do fine with a cat-friendly dog.

Both are feline leukemia and aids negative!

If you’re interested in adopting Mason and Milo, give the House of Mews a call at (901) 272-3777.