May 8-14 is Navy Week in Memphis!

The Bluff City was chosen as one of just 15 cities across the country to honor America’s sailors.

And there will be plenty of opportunities for you to meet and interact with them!

During a Navy Week, 75-100 outreach events are coordinated with corporate, civic, government, education, media, veterans, community service and diversity organizations in the city.

The Blue Angels, the Navy Parachute Team, bands, divers, Seabees, EOD teams, crews of ships and submarines that are named after the city or state or have a tie to the area, hometown Sailors, medical personnel, environmental displays, USS Constitution Sailors and equipment, and Navy recruiting assets all have participated in the Navy Week program.