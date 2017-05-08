Man says a group of teens attacked him in South Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A man has a message for parents after he claims a group of teens beat him up while he was walking down the street in South Memphis.

The alleged attack happened on Walker and South Third Friday night.

"I didn't say nothing to these teenagers," said Ricky Freeman.

He said he was just walking home from a club around 10 p.m. when he passed the teens and some young kids.

"The next thing I know, my glasses fell off my face," he said. "I damn near got beat to death."

Freeman said the teens hit him again and again and knocked him to the ground. The group didn't take anything, and he has no idea why they attacked him.

"I'm thinking it might be a gang organization, or a lot of kids just want to go out and beat somebody," he said.

Eventually he got away and called police but said officers took too long to get there.

"I got impatient, and I walked home that night," he said.

Freeman went to the hospital the next morning where he was treated for bruises and cuts on his legs, hands and face.

Monday morning he called officers again and filed an official report. WREG was there as police questioned him and took pictures of his injuries.

Freeman doesn't know if police will find the teens, so he's pleading for their parents to help him out.

"I blame the parents out there," he said. "You need to find out where your kids are at night."