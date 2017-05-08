× Man killed in liquor store shooting identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A liquor store employee shot and killed a man who attempted to rob the store.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the store located at 6153 Macon Road.

Police have identified the man who was shot as 46-year-old Louis Ray.

The employee said Ray came into the store and attempted to rob him, so he fired.

The FBI recently linked eight liquor store robberies in the Memphis area.

It’s not clear if Ray is a suspect in those robberies.

The first robbery was March 29, at Budget Liquor store on Summer Avenue.

The most recent happened at Midtown Wine and Spirits along Poplar Wednesday.

Investigators say in each case, the man walks into the store wearing a ski mask.

In all eight of the robberies, the FBI says the guy points a gun at his victims and demands money from the register.

After grabbing cash he then orders the victims on the ground before fleeing the scene.