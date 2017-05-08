× Madison County woman charged with forcing teen to have sex in return for drugs

HUMBOLDT — A Madison County woman has been charged with human trafficking.

TBI investigators say 33-year-old Veronica Shuney Boykin forced a 15-year-old girl to have sex with a man in exchange for drugs.

She is charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.

She is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.