Madison County woman charged with forcing teen to have sex in return for drugs
HUMBOLDT — A Madison County woman has been charged with human trafficking.
TBI investigators say 33-year-old Veronica Shuney Boykin forced a 15-year-old girl to have sex with a man in exchange for drugs.
She is charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.
She is being held on a $75,000 bond.
Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.
35.614517 -88.813947