Lawmakers discuss new child support limit bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Rep. Antonio Parkinson has sponsored a bill in the state legislature regarding retroactive child support. If it goes into effect, a Tennessee parent asking for support later in a child’s life could only go back five years.

“That’s important because what was happening was you’d have individuals that applied for child support and they’d go back for the lifetime of the child,” Parkinson (D- 98) said.

He said the new rules would focus on kids and help Memphians be better people.

“We want to make sure those children receive the money and the support, and the time they deserve and need to grow up to be productive citizens," he said. "We won't have fathers jailed as much or licenses being revoked so they can continue to work."

If someone wants retroactive child support for more than five years, they'll have to get a ruling from a judge.

If the governor signs the bill, it would become law in July.