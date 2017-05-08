× Hardee’s robbed at gunpoint, suspects demanded money and cellphones

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for two men who held up a Hardee’s.

The manager said the suspects came into the restaurant on 2005 Whitten Road at around 7:30 a.m. Monday and announced, “Everybody get up. It’s a Robbery. Everybody give us your money and cellphones.”

The manager said one suspect pointed his gun at her and demanded money. Multiple customers also told police the suspects pointed their guns at them and demanded money and cellphones.

Police said the suspects then went to the employees and demanded money from the registers at gunpoint.

Each suspect was wearing a black mask and black gloves, and each had a gun.

One of the suspects is described as a 5-foot-4, 130-pound black man with a thin build and medium complexion. He was dressed in a turquoise hoodie and black sweatpants.

The other is described as a 5-foot-8, 150-pound black man wearing a blue hoodie and light-blue or gray joggers.

They left the restaurant on foot heading north and are at large.