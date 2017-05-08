× 3 women hospitalized after their car flipped while they were shot at

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Streets were blocked off for hours early Monday morning at Winchester and Lamar.

Police say three women were driving south on Lamar around midnight when someone fired shots into their car.

The driver tried to make a u-turn headed north on Lamar to get away from the gunshots.

That’s when police say the car flipped.

All three women were taken to the hospital.regional medical center.

It’s not clear if they are being treated for gunshot wounds or if they’re being treated for injuries from the car crash.

No description of the shooter has been released.