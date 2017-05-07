× Man accused of deflating tires of illegally parked cars

SALEM, N.H. — A Salem business owner upset about people illegally parking in his lot faces criminal charges after police say he took matters into his own hands.

Police say 36-year-old Yogesh Patel called police Friday night to complain about multiple cars parked outside M&N Borderline Discount by people who weren’t visiting his store.

The responding officers found 10 vehicles that had one or more deflated tires. They say a review of security footage showed Patel and another employee drilling holes in more than 20 tires after calling police.

Both men were charged with falsifying physical evidence and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief. Phone numbers for them could not be located Sunday and it was unclear whether they have attorneys.