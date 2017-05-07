× Liquor store employee shoots and kills robber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A liquor store employee shot and killed a man who attempted to rob the store.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the store located at 6153 Macon Road.

The employee said the man came into the store and attempted to rob him, so he fired.

The FBI recently linked eight liquor store robberies in the Memphis area.

The first robbery was March 29th, at Budget Liquor store on Summer Avenue.

The most recent happened at Midtown Wine and Spirits along Poplar Wednesday.

Investigators say in each case, the man walks into the store wearing a ski mask.

In all eight of the robberies, the FBI says the guy points a gun at his victims and demands money from the register.

After grabbing cash he then orders the victims on the ground before fleeing the scene.