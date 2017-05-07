× John Daly wins on Champions Tour

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – John Daly held on to win the Insperity Invitational on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title.

Daly bogeyed the final three holes for a 3-under 69 and a one-stroke victory over Kenny Perry and Tommy Armour III.

The 51-year-old Daly won for the first time since the PGA Tour’s 2004 Buick Invitational. He finished at 14-under 202 at The Woodlands.

Daly pumped his fist after tapping in for bogey on 18, then was sprayed with champagne by friends, led by fellow player Esteban Toledo.