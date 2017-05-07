× Flood water starting to pour over into Mud Island

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The water is expected to keep rising this week, and looks like it will reach its peak on Saturday.

At this point it doesn’t seem like it’ll damage any homes or put parking lots completely underwater like it has in the past.

Last year and in 2011 were some of the worst years for flooding here and we spoke with someone about how that’s affected her.

“I’m not as nervous as I was last year, but I’m definitely keeping an eye on it just to make sure. Now I get emails that tell you the predicted height of the river,” Lori Wyckoff said.

She says even though it’s not expected to rise as high this year, it does carry up some trash to their backyards they have to deal with.