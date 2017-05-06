Thieves steal car from gated lot downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves got away with a stolen car from a gated parking lot downtown, and police need your help identifying the crooks.

Investigators say two men got into the River Towers Apartments parking lot on Riverside Drive by using a stolen gate remote.

This all happened April 29.

Security video shows the men walking on the property around 5:30 a.m.

The men took a black 2015 Mustang. It has tinted windows, black rims and a North Carolina tag.

Police are still looking for this car and the two men who stole it. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers.