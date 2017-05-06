× Police looking for pair who robbed restaurant at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified two suspects in an armed robbery, and they need your help to track them down.

Police said Tommy Owen and Heather MacArthur robbed E’s Cafe on 1308 Union Ave.

Owen pointed a gun at the employees and customers inside the restaurant while MacArthur took money from the cash register, police said.

They left heading west toward Claybrook and are at large.

Police described Owen as as 5-foot-11, 239-pound white man who is 32 years old and has brown hair and brown eyes.

MacArthur is described as a 5-foot-3, 180-pound white woman with blonde hair and brown eyes.