Mississippi County still dealing with major flooding

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark — The water is so high in some parts of Mississippi County, we’ve had to take a boat out to view them. We coasted around in the area of Highway 330, parts of which are completely underwater. And it’s still quite a distance from the actual Mississippi River itself.

By now, Jarred Hopper is used to boating across his fields.

“It does come in handy,” he said.

At least once a year, water from the Mississippi River tops its banks and invades his 2,000-acre soybean farm near Blytheville.

“We see it pretty regular.”

But this year, the floods came later than usual, drenching his and neighboring farms with water approaching 9 feet deep in some places and making crops unplantable.

“We’re probably two to three weeks behind on planting.”

The rising water’s not just a pain for farmers.

In low-lying parts of Mississippi County, water washes across county roads, sending wildlife slithering for higher ground.

“It’s been higher than what I’ve seen it in a while, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see it come on up the road some more,” said Melvin Warren, who lives near the flooding.

Warren and his family were out trying to make the best of the situation, scouring Highway 120 in search of fish.

“You can see them. They swim across the road.”

Two weeks ago, Hopper says you could drive this very same stretch of road.

“The river’s two miles from where we’re standing.”

So the river’s rising fast, but it’s nowhere near approaching the top of this levee, a massive earthwork in place protecting the sprinkling of homesteads that lie beyond.

“The people that take care of these levees, they do a good job. I mean, you can see they’re well-maintained. I’m not concerned a bit about it coming over the levee or a levee breaching.”

Hopper’s only concern right now is that these waters recede in time, so he can start his planting.

“It’s gonna affect us some, but it won’t be too bad.”

Now the good news: The river’s not supposed to crest at Osceola until about Thursday, and even when it does, it still has that major levee to contend with, so the risks of flooding as far as homes and businesses are concerned is very minimal at this point. Of course, we’ll continue to monitor the situation and bring you the latest.