Man fights back against car thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man is recovering after being hit by his own car as a thief tried to steal his wheels.

You can still see some of the damage left behind from the car smashing into an air pump at a gas station Wednesday.

Jessie Avant says he parked his car to get gas and looked out to see it pulling away.

He says off of adrenaline he jumped into action, jumping on the hood of his own car, holding on and even getting hit by his own ride He didn’t stop there — he never let the crook get away.

“I jumped in, locked the door and I gave him what he wanted. You want my car you got to fight for this car, and I whooped him until the police got there.”

Obviously Avant isn’t the only one bruised up. The crook didn’t get the car, and he’s got some marks of his own.