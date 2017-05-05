× The National Civil Rights Museum hopes you pledge year of peace and action

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The National Civil Rights Museum is hoping the year leading up to the 50th anniversary of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. assassination is a year of peace and action.

They hope your family will take part.

There is a pledge you can sign on the museum’s website.

When you sign it the museum will send you a weekly email with what they call an achievable action that will help realize Dr. King’s legacy of peace.

“50 weeks, 50 suggestions and they’re purely suggestions,” said Faith Morris Chief Marketing & External Affairs Officer for the museum.

“Folks have wonderful ideas. We just want to push them along to really be specific and thoughtful.”

Some of the actions include donating to a food bank, reading books by Dr. King or attending a poetry slam.