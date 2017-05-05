× The Beale Street Music Festival is packed with big name artists

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Beale Street Music Festival is going big this year as it brings in some big name artists to their stage.

The Beale Street Music Festival is part of the Memphis in May month long celebration of Memphis culture, enhance international awareness through education, and foster economic growth.

This year 66 bands will be performing over three days. Performances will be held at Tom Lee Park.

Our favorite view is BACK in two days! Tag your #BSMF17 buddy and prepare for the city's biggest party! Tickets: https://t.co/povboWTSRr pic.twitter.com/FYt9BulFv0 — Memphis in May (@memphisinmay) May 3, 2017

Artist line-up includes:

Kings of Leon

Soundgarden

Widespread Panic

Snoop Dogg

Sturgill Simpson

Death Cab for Cutie

Wiz Khalifa

MGMT

Jill Scott

Tori Kelly

2 Chainz

Grouplove

X Ambassadors

Ziggy Marley

Jimmy Eat World

Griz

And much more.

The festival has posted that this will be 2 Chainz first-ever appearance at the Beale Street Music Festival. He replaced Ludacris in this year’s lineup.

The change happened when Ludacris had to cancel due to a filming opportunity became available.

Other first-time artists to the festival include Tori Kelly, X Ambassadors, Jimmy Eat World, Griz, The Revivalists, Silversun Pickups, legendary Australian rockers Midnight Oil, The Strumbellas, Alter Bridge, Machine Gun Kelly, Greensky Bluegrass, Ani DiFranco, Highly Suspect, Mayer Hawthorne, Kongos, The Record Company, John Paul White, Peter Wolf, Big Head Blues Club, and Bahari.

Tickets are $50 dollars per day or you can get a three-day pass ranging from $95 to $150. Tickets are still available.

The Beale Street Music Festival has released an app for a convenient way to plan and map your festival activities.

The app allows attendees to see the lineup, buy tickets, explore an interactive map to find places to eat and find out the latest festival news.