Summers brothers back on stage together, speak with WREG for first time since Gatlinburg fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- It’s been nearly six months since a Memphis couple was killed in the Gatlinburg fires. Jon and Janet Summers left behind three sons and for the first time since it happened, we’re hearing from one of them.

Branson, Jared and Wesley are musicians and all live in Nashville now.

On Friday, they performed together as a band for the first time in over a year.

WREG spoke with Branson about what brought them back on stage and how they've been doing since the tragedy.

“We’re back together and it’s just the most important thing to be together and stay together," he said.

Branson says he, Jared, and Wesley have become closer than ever following the fire.

“Everybody just cares more. We’re looking after each other a lot more.”

He says the love between them grew tremendously after losing their parents last year. Jon and Janet Summers were killed when the wildfire broke out during their family vacation.

The two were huge influences in their sons’ lives and encouraged their passion for music, which is why Branson says he’d know they’d approve of them getting back on the stage on Friday for the first time.

“I just know that they’re super proud and that’s all I can hope to do is keep them proud.”

The brothers’ band “Renaissance Fair” broke up before the tragedy happened. They all went their different ways with scheduling and music tastes.

But their friend and former manager, Michael Roe, recently asked them to reunite for his band, Daisyhead's, record-release show in Nashville -- Something they all excitedly said yes to.

“That means the world to me because they disbanded for awhile and that was, not devastating, but I was pretty bummed about it," said Roe, a singer and guitarist for Daisyhead.

Along with music, traveling has also become a huge part of the Summers brothers’ lives.

All of them have plans of different road trips and flights around the world this year.

“It’s kind of been passed down," said Branson. "We grew up with a map on our wall that our dad would always get pins from different places he visited and he’d put them on the map, so we’ve always been like one day, we’ll go there, one day, we’ll go there.”

Saying they never want to take life for granted as they always honor their supportive parents.