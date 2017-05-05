× Police search for suspect in attempted armed robbery in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. – Police are searching for a man they said tried to rob the CirlceK/BP in Horn Lake Thursday night.

The suspect entered the gas station at around 8:50 Thursday morning and attempted to rob them, police say.

He implied he had a gone and demanded money from the register.

He fled on foot going eastbound.

Police are asking if anyone has information regarding the attempted robbery that they contact the Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6174.