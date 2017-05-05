× Mississippi River near downtown Memphis starts to overflow its banks

If you walk along the Mississippi River at the Greenbelt on Mud Island, you will notice the river starting to overflow its banks. As of this afternoon, the river stage was at more than 30 feet. Flood stage is 34 feet, but the National Weather Service is predicting the river to crest next weekend at 36.5 feet.

The NWS says when the river reaches 36 feet, the Riverside Park Marina starts to flood along with roads on the north side of the Looseahatchie River. On the West Memphis side, water has already creeped into some areas covering roads and fields. Earlier this week, crews began moving construction equipment and officials closed the Arkansas side of the Big River Crossing in anticipation of the rising waters.

In 2011, the Mississippi River reached near record levels when it was at more than 48 feet. Water covered Riverside Drive and Tom Lee Park downtown.