Homeless Activists to rally for emergency housing in Memphis

They’re calling it “H.O.P.E. Tent City,” and it is an event organizers hope will spotlight the lack of free shelter for homeless men, women and children.

Homeless activists from Homeless Organizing for Power & Equality plan on demonstrating the need for emergency shelter with a tent city Saturday at a park near Downtown Memphis. They say Memphis is the only city of its size without a free, public shelter that is accessible to all in need.

The “Tent City” construction will start at 4 p.m. Saturday at Morris Park on Poplar Avenue. Anyone is welcome and organizers are encouraging people to bring tents, food and supplies. Homeless people in the area will be given personal care kits.

For more information, visit: H.O.P.E.’s Facebook page.