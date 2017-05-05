× Gusty Winds cause downed trees and power outages

Gusty winds are causing problems across the Mid-South with power outages, downed trees and power lines. A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. across a large part of the Mid-South region. In Arkansas, there were reports of wind gusts up to 58 mph near Arkansas State University.

This afternoon, a home on Edith Avenue in South Memphis was heavily damaged when a large tree fell on top of it. No word on any injuries or if anyone was inside that home when the tree fell.

As of 3:30 p.m., some 3,600 MLG&W customers were without power. Many of those outages are in the East Memphis and Whitehaven areas. At least one of the outages in East Memphis was first reported before noon, and others were reported around 1:30 p.m. At this time, utility crews are working to figure out the problem and get power restored. No word on when that could happen.

In Germantown, a power line was reported down at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Carter’s Grove causing traffic problems. Germantown Police have closed Poplar Avenue in the heart of the city between Kimbrough and Brierbrook. Germantown Municipal School District officials sent parents an alert saying transportation home from area schools could be delayed because of the downed power line and traffic issues.

WREG’s Weather Experts, Tim Simpson and Jim Jaggers are keeping an eye on the windy conditions and are forecasting those winds to die down later in the evening.