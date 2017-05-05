× Four people arrested in murder of Holly Springs, MS Man

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss– Three men and a teen have been arrested in the murder of a Holly Springs man last weekend.

The suspects are all charged with murder and were given a $1,000,000 bond. A 17-year old is charged as an adult.

Antonio Sims Sr.- 39 years old

Cordarrius Hardin- 20 years old

Terry Bolton Jr.- 18 years old

Antonio Sims, Jr.- 17 years old

Investigators say Terry Holloway was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 29 as he was driving his car down the street. He leaves behind a fiancee who says the two were supposed to get married this week. One day after his murder, his fiancee, Tonya House had just kissed Hollway goodbye. “I just feel broken,” House said. “They just took his life for nothing, and they didn’t just take his life, they took part of mine.” The family also told WREG Holloway was beaten up by a group of men one week before his murder.

The Holly Springs Police Department posted on social media their thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Terry Holloway, and ” The safety of our community is our number one priority. The community expects it, and they deserve it.”